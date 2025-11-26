High Court Cracks Down on Illegal Cough Syrup Sales

The Jharkhand High Court issued a directive on Wednesday to the state government and drug controller to stop the illegal sale of cough syrups and other psychotic substances. This action stems from a public interest litigation filed by Sunil Kumar Mahto, who highlighted the unchecked distribution of these drugs without prescriptions.

A division bench, consisting of Chief Justice Tarlok Singh Chauhan and Justice Rajesh Shankar, addressed the illicit sale that is reportedly rampant in the state capital's pharmacies. Mahto's petition pointed out that these syrups contribute to significant substance abuse among students, impacting their health substantially.

The court emphasized the seriousness of the situation, mandating that no medications of this nature be sold without valid medical prescriptions. It also instructed the drug controller to carry out regular raids and audits of pharmaceutical stocks and demanded a compliance report by December 12.

(With inputs from agencies.)