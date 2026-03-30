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Easter Egg Art Contest: Lunglei's Creative Stand Against Substance Abuse

Lunglei district in Mizoram is set to host an Easter Egg painting competition on April 5 to combat substance abuse among youth. Organized by the Lunglei District Level Committee on NCORD, the event aligns with the Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan and encourages churches to create art with anti-drug themes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Aizawl | Updated: 30-03-2026 20:16 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 20:16 IST
Easter Egg Art Contest: Lunglei's Creative Stand Against Substance Abuse
  • Country:
  • India

This Easter, the Lunglei district administration in Mizoram is planning a unique initiative to raise awareness about substance abuse among children and youth. An Easter Egg painting competition, themed 'Ruihhlo Do' (Anti-drug campaign), is scheduled for April 5, involving churches within the Lunglei Municipal Council (LMC).

The event is a collaborative effort between the Lunglei District Level Committee on NCORD and the Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan. Officials anticipate participation from all major Christian denominations in the region. Participants are encouraged to paint Easter eggs with anti-drug themes and design placards supporting a drug-free society.

Churches will host the event according to their Easter Sunday schedules, submitting photos and participant names for evaluation on April 6, with prize distribution set for April 8. The Lunglei Deputy Commissioner's office urges active participation to promote a healthy, drug-free lifestyle, emphasizing creativity in celebrating Easter.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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