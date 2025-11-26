Amberpet SI's Suspension: Gold Misappropriation Scandal
A sub-inspector from Amberpet was suspended for allegedly misappropriating gold recovered from a case and misplacing his service weapon. While the gold was pledged for money, investigations continue to determine the fate of the missing firearm.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 26-11-2025 22:30 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 22:30 IST
- Country:
- India
A sub-inspector from the Amberpet police station has been suspended amid accusations of gold misappropriation and loss of his service weapon, according to the police on Wednesday.
An official stated that a case has been filed against the SI for dereliction of duty, after he allegedly secured about five tolas of gold from a case and mortgaged it for cash. Additionally, he reportedly misplaced his service pistol.
Regarding rumors of the sale of the weapon, the police are still investigating, considering the possibility that the firearm was either lost or mortgaged.
(With inputs from agencies.)
