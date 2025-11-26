Communal Controversy: BJP Faces Criticism Over MBBS Admission Row

The political landscape in Jammu and Kashmir is heating up as the Congress accuses the BJP of giving a communal angle to the MBBS admission process at the newly established Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Institute of Medical Excellence. This comes amid claims that the BJP is aiming to distract from perceived missteps by both the Centre and the Shrine Board.

The institute, which has not been granted minority status, admitted 42 students from a particular community, prompting a backlash from right-wing Hindu groups who sought a 'minority institution' designation. Officials maintain that admissions were purely merit-based, lacking any religious reservation criteria.

In response, a BJP delegation has petitioned Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha for the admission list's cancellation unless seats are reserved for believers of Mata Vaishno Devi. Congress spokesperson Ravinder Sharma blames the BJP-led Administration for failing to adhere to norms, calling for the party's leadership to address the oversight.

(With inputs from agencies.)