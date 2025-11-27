Targeted Ambush Sparks Controversy Over Afghan Immigration Policy

In a startling incident near the White House, two National Guard soldiers were critically shot in what officials have called a targeted ambush. The suspected shooter, Rahmanullah Lakanwal, an Afghan national, was apprehended following an exchange of gunfire with law enforcement officials.

Lakanwal entered the United States in 2021 under Operation Allies Welcome, a program established to resettle Afghans who aided the U.S. during the Afghanistan conflict. Responding to the shooting, the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services announced an indefinite suspension of Afghan immigration processing pending a security review.

Witnesses described the chaotic scene at Farragut Square as shots rang out in the busy area. In response to the incident, former President Trump ordered additional National Guard troops to Washington and criticized prior immigration policies, sparking a renewed discussion on security and immigration in the capital.

