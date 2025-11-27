Left Menu

Targeted Ambush Sparks Controversy Over Afghan Immigration Policy

Two National Guard soldiers were shot in a targeted ambush near the White House, with the suspect, Rahmanullah Lakanwal, an Afghan national, taken into custody. The incident reignited debate over Afghan immigration policies, leading to a temporary halt in processing Afghan immigration requests as security protocols are reviewed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-11-2025 10:37 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 10:37 IST
Targeted Ambush Sparks Controversy Over Afghan Immigration Policy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a startling incident near the White House, two National Guard soldiers were critically shot in what officials have called a targeted ambush. The suspected shooter, Rahmanullah Lakanwal, an Afghan national, was apprehended following an exchange of gunfire with law enforcement officials.

Lakanwal entered the United States in 2021 under Operation Allies Welcome, a program established to resettle Afghans who aided the U.S. during the Afghanistan conflict. Responding to the shooting, the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services announced an indefinite suspension of Afghan immigration processing pending a security review.

Witnesses described the chaotic scene at Farragut Square as shots rang out in the busy area. In response to the incident, former President Trump ordered additional National Guard troops to Washington and criticized prior immigration policies, sparking a renewed discussion on security and immigration in the capital.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tamil Nadu's Youngest Deputy CM Celebrates Birthday with a Call for Rain Relief

Tamil Nadu's Youngest Deputy CM Celebrates Birthday with a Call for Rain Rel...

 India
2
Sensex and Nifty Reach New Heights Amid Global Optimism

Sensex and Nifty Reach New Heights Amid Global Optimism

 India
3
Tragedy and Negligence: Hong Kong Fire Claims 44 Lives

Tragedy and Negligence: Hong Kong Fire Claims 44 Lives

 Global
4
Walking the Tightrope: Rachel Reeves and the Gendered Lens of Politics

Walking the Tightrope: Rachel Reeves and the Gendered Lens of Politics

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

How quantum tech could collapse existing cryptocurrencies

How blockchain can securely store real emission data from everyday driving

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025