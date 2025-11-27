Tragic Murder on Station Road: Husband Suspected in Gruesome Crime

A tragic murder unfolded on Station Road as a 38-year-old woman, Manju Sharma, was discovered dead in her home. The police have registered a case against her husband, Santosh Sharma, who is currently missing.

Authorities revealed that Manju's children stumbled upon the grim scene when they returned home. A razor, allegedly used in the murder, was found at the site. Deputy Superintendent of Police (East), Shailendra Lal, reported that Manju was alone at the time of her death, with her throat gruesomely slashed.

As investigations proceed, initial findings point towards a domestic dispute, possibly linked to Santosh Sharma's reported extramarital affair. Meanwhile, a forensic team and local law enforcement continue to probe the circumstances surrounding this harrowing incident. A postmortem examination is scheduled as part of the ongoing inquiry.

