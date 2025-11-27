Left Menu

Sheikh Hasina and Children Sentenced for Housing Project Corruption

A Dhaka court sentenced ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to 21 years in prison, and her two children to five years each for alleged irregularities in a government housing project. The court also sentenced others involved, while Bangladesh's Anti-Corruption Commission pursued multiple corruption cases against them.

In a significant verdict, a Dhaka court handed down a 21-year prison sentence to former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for corruption, with her two children receiving five-year terms each. The charges center on alleged irregularities in a government housing project near the capital, Dhaka.

The Special Judge Court-5 delivered the verdict against the 78-year-old Hasina and her family over corruption allegations in the Purbachal housing project. Judge Mohammad Abdullah Al Mamun emphasized that the plot allocations exceeded legal jurisdiction, underscoring grave breaches of authority.

Beyond the Hasina family, other individuals, including former junior minister Sharif Ahmed, faced varying prison sentences. These legal actions stem from anti-corruption allegations filed earlier this year, marking a pivotal moment in Bangladesh's ongoing fight against corruption at high levels of governance.

