Sheikh Hasina and Children Sentenced for Housing Project Corruption

In a significant verdict, a Dhaka court handed down a 21-year prison sentence to former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for corruption, with her two children receiving five-year terms each. The charges center on alleged irregularities in a government housing project near the capital, Dhaka.

The Special Judge Court-5 delivered the verdict against the 78-year-old Hasina and her family over corruption allegations in the Purbachal housing project. Judge Mohammad Abdullah Al Mamun emphasized that the plot allocations exceeded legal jurisdiction, underscoring grave breaches of authority.

Beyond the Hasina family, other individuals, including former junior minister Sharif Ahmed, faced varying prison sentences. These legal actions stem from anti-corruption allegations filed earlier this year, marking a pivotal moment in Bangladesh's ongoing fight against corruption at high levels of governance.

