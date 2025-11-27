Emerging Market Trends: Buoyant Developments Amid Global Pessimism

Emerging market assets maintained steadiness on Thursday, following a spate of recent gains. Investors are currently weighing several developments that have lifted global sentiment over the past week.

The MSCI emerging market equities index nudged up by 0.04%, while the regional currency index saw a marginal increase of 0.02%. The moderate gains highlight the simmering pessimism embedded in market prices, especially after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell previously cast doubt on a December interest rate cut.

Market mood evolved towards risk-off before dovish remarks from other Federal Reserve officials helped stabilize investor sentiment. Various data points released after U.S. federal government reopening suggest potential for easing rates this December.

(With inputs from agencies.)