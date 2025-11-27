Bombay High Court Critiques Delay in Disha Salian Case Probe

The Bombay High Court questioned the Mumbai police's extended inquiry into the death of former celebrity manager Disha Salian, who fell from a Malad building in June 2020. Justices A S Gadkari and R R Bhonsale noted that even after five years, clarity on whether Salian's death was a suicide or culpable homicide remains elusive.

Disha's father, Satish Salian, filed a petition alleging her death involved gang rape and murder, demanding a CBI probe. He accused politicians, including Aditya Thackeray, of covering up the incident. Public prosecutor Mankhunwar Deshmukh countered that previous statements from Disha's parents indicated no suspicion. However, the court directed the police to expedite the investigation and provide related documents to Satish Salian.

In response to the petition, Aditya Thackeray filed for intervention, dismissing the allegations as fictitious. The court has scheduled the next hearing for December 11 to further scrutinize the police's stance and the availability of the post-mortem report.

