India–Indonesia Hold Key Defence Dialogue to Boost Strategic Partnership

India and Indonesia reaffirmed their growing defence partnership during the third India–Indonesia Defence Ministers’ Dialogue, co-chaired by Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh and Indonesia’s Minister of Defense Mr Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin in New Delhi on 27 November 2025. The meeting reflected the increasing strategic convergence between the two major Indo-Pacific democracies and laid out an ambitious roadmap for bilateral security cooperation.

The discussions took place against the backdrop of President Prabowo Subianto’s landmark visit to India earlier in the year as the Chief Guest at the Republic Day Parade 2025, which saw the participation of a 352-member contingent of the Indonesian Armed Forces. Both Ministers highlighted that the deep and constructive dialogue between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Subianto had invigorated the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, lending fresh momentum to bilateral defence engagements.

Strengthening the Indo-Pacific Strategic Outlook

A major theme of the Dialogue was the shared commitment to ensuring a free, open, peaceful, stable, and prosperous Indo-Pacific, grounded in international law and mutual respect for sovereignty. Both sides acknowledged their strong overlap of vision, noting that the ASEAN Outlook on the Indo-Pacific (AOIP) complements India’s Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative (IPOI) in advancing regional cooperation.

Indonesia reaffirmed India’s critical role as a key regional partner and emphasised enhanced cooperation through multilateral mechanisms such as the Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA), particularly under India’s current chairmanship. The Ministers agreed to strengthen coordination in maritime domain awareness, improve cyber resilience, and elevate operational preparedness to respond to emerging security challenges.

Expanding Defence Industry Collaboration

A significant development during the Dialogue was Indonesia’s appreciation of India’s proposal to establish a Joint Defence Industry Cooperation Committee. This mechanism aims to serve as an institutional platform for advancing bilateral industrial collaboration in:

defence technology transfer,

joint research and development,

harmonisation of certification standards,

co-manufacturing of platforms and equipment, and

building resilient supply-chain linkages.

Indonesia expressed strong interest in India’s expanding defence industrial base, particularly in naval shipbuilding, aerospace platforms, land systems, and niche technologies aligned with India’s Aatmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliance) vision.

Enhancing Military-to-Military Cooperation

Both countries reviewed progress in bilateral military engagements and expressed satisfaction with the growing frequency and complexity of joint exercises. These include:

Super Garuda Shield – a large-scale multilateral exercise with key partners,

Garuda Shakti – the bilateral Army exercise,

Samudra Shakti – joint naval drills focusing on maritime interoperability,

MILAN – the Indian Navy’s flagship multilateral exercise,

Air Manoeuvre Exercises scheduled for 2026.

The Ministers also agreed to broaden officer exchanges, professional military education (PME) cooperation, and joint training modules. Visits to premier defence institutions—such as India’s National Defence College, Defence Services Staff College, and specialised training centres—will be expanded to enhance shared understanding and doctrinal interoperability.

Maritime Security and Regional Cooperation

With the Indo-Pacific’s evolving maritime environment, both nations reiterated the importance of ensuring secure sea lines of communication, countering illegal maritime activities, and coordinating responses to natural disasters and humanitarian crises.

Indonesia welcomed India’s leadership in strengthening maritime cooperation within ASEAN-led frameworks, particularly the ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Meeting-Plus (ADMM-Plus). The Dialogue underscored the need for collaborative frameworks in search-and-rescue (SAR) operations, anti-piracy missions, coastal surveillance integration, and white-shipping information exchange.

Focus on Submarine Capability, Defence Technology & Military Medicine

Indonesia acknowledged India’s considerable expertise in submarine design, construction, and lifecycle management—especially its experience with the Scorpene-class submarines, indigenous manufacturing, and naval supply-chain resilience. Discussions explored opportunities for:

joint technology assessments,

potential industrial partnerships,

technical exchanges on platform modernisation, and

workforce skill development for Indonesia’s future submarine programs.

Both sides also identified substantial potential in defence medicine and pharmaceuticals, including collaborations on:

joint medical research,

battlefield medical technologies,

telemedicine solutions for remote military stations,

combat casualty care training, and

the exchange of medical officers for specialised courses.

Shared Outlook on Humanitarian Commitments, Including Gaza

Both India and Indonesia reiterated their commitment to promoting a just and lasting peace in Palestine, expressing readiness to coordinate humanitarian assistance and post-conflict reconstruction efforts. Indonesia reaffirmed its willingness to contribute peacekeeping personnel to Gaza under a United Nations mandate, acknowledging India’s longstanding contributions to global peacekeeping.

Symbol of Friendship: India Gifts Horses and Ceremonial Carriage

In a gesture symbolising historical military camaraderie, India announced the gifting of horses and a ceremonial carriage to Indonesia from the Indian Army’s Remount Veterinary Corps. Such exchanges reflect centuries-old cultural and maritime links between the two nations.

Dialogue Reinforces Momentum for Deepening Defence Partnership

Concluding the session, both Defence Ministers expressed satisfaction with the Dialogue’s outcomes and emphasised the need for continued high-level exchanges, structured institutional cooperation, and practical engagements across all domains—land, air, sea, cyber, and defence industry.

The Dialogue reinforced the shared commitment of India and Indonesia to contribute to regional stability, maritime security, and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific, underpinned by mutual trust, strategic convergence, and a shared vision for the future.