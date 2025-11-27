Left Menu

Tragic Excavator Mishap Claims Life of Mine Worker

A mine worker named Jaihind Yadav was tragically killed in Kanchanpur after being struck by an excavator bucket. The incident is under investigation, and local police are supporting the victim's family. The body has been sent for a post-mortem, with a detailed probe currently underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mirzapur | Updated: 27-11-2025 18:03 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 18:03 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded in Kanchanpur on Thursday when a mine worker, Jaihind Yadav, tragically lost his life after being hit by the bucket of an excavator, police confirmed.

The accident occurred while Yadav was on duty, with police stating that the area falls under the jurisdiction of the Ahroura area. Senior Superintendent of Police Somen Barma identified the deceased as a 32-year-old resident of Mubarakpur in Chandauli.

Further investigations are being conducted, and the police have provided necessary support to Yadav's family. The body has been dispatched for a post-mortem examination as authorities delve deeper into the circumstances of the incident.

