West Bengal Nears Completion of Voter Roll Update
As part of the Special Intensive Revision exercise, West Bengal distributed 7.64 crore enumeration forms for updating electoral rolls ahead of the 2026 assembly polls. Nearly 99.8% of voters have been covered, with over 82.91% of the forms digitized.
In a significant move ahead of the 2026 assembly elections, West Bengal has nearly completed its voter roll update initiative, according to the Election Commission. As of November 27, 7.64 crore enumeration forms have been distributed, covering an impressive 99.8% of the electorate in the state.
The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls kicked off on November 4 and aims to ensure the accuracy of voter information before the critical election period. An official reported that by February 2026, the final rolls are expected to be published with precise up-to-date details.
Highlighting the digital transformation of the process, the official noted that 6,35,38,971 of the distributed forms have been digitized, representing 82.91% of the total submissions. This digital push is aimed at simplifying and expediting the electoral process.
