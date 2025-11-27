Left Menu

Turmoil in Guinea-Bissau: Coup D'état Amid Electoral Dispute

Guinea-Bissau witnessed a military coup as General Horta Nta Na Man was installed as transitional president, ousting President Umaro Sissoco Embalo. The coup followed a disputed election. The African Union and ECOWAS condemned the coup, demanding the release of detained officials amid ongoing tension in the unstable region.

In a swift turn of events, Guinea-Bissau's military ousted the civilian leadership on Thursday, installing General Horta Nta Na Man as transitional president, amid a fiercely contested presidential election. This move comes after a self-declared 'High Military Command for the Restoration of Order' announced the deposition of President Umaro Sissoco Embalo on Wednesday.

The coup occurred merely a day before the anticipated announcement of provisional election results between Embalo and his top rival, Fernando Dias. The African Union and the West African regional bloc ECOWAS have both condemned the coup, urging the immediate release of the president and other detained officials, while tensions continue to mount in the politically volatile West African nation.

As soldiers patrolled the streets of Bissau, businesses and residents remained in lockdown, fearing further violence. The country, which is a well-known transit hub for cocaine trafficking, is no stranger to political instability, with this being the latest in a series of numerous coups since gaining independence in 1974.

