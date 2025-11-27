Turmoil in Guinea-Bissau: Coup D'état Amid Electoral Dispute

In a swift turn of events, Guinea-Bissau's military ousted the civilian leadership on Thursday, installing General Horta Nta Na Man as transitional president, amid a fiercely contested presidential election. This move comes after a self-declared 'High Military Command for the Restoration of Order' announced the deposition of President Umaro Sissoco Embalo on Wednesday.

The coup occurred merely a day before the anticipated announcement of provisional election results between Embalo and his top rival, Fernando Dias. The African Union and the West African regional bloc ECOWAS have both condemned the coup, urging the immediate release of the president and other detained officials, while tensions continue to mount in the politically volatile West African nation.

As soldiers patrolled the streets of Bissau, businesses and residents remained in lockdown, fearing further violence. The country, which is a well-known transit hub for cocaine trafficking, is no stranger to political instability, with this being the latest in a series of numerous coups since gaining independence in 1974.

(With inputs from agencies.)