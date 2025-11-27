Left Menu

Potential Life Sentence Awaits Afghan Suspect in National Guard Shooting

U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi announced that two National Guard members shot by an Afghan suspect have undergone surgery. The suspect could face life imprisonment, with charges depending on the victims' recovery. Bondi emphasized ongoing prayers and potential terrorism charges, pending the guards' health updates.

U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi announced on Thursday that two National Guard members wounded in a shooting incident had undergone successful surgery. The Afghan suspect involved is facing potential life imprisonment.

Bondi stated that charges against the suspect would be influenced by the prognosis of the wounded officers. She emphasized the seriousness of the potential charges, highlighting the possibility of terrorism-related accusations.

The Attorney General refrained from disclosing further details on the victims' current conditions, urging the public to join in prayers for their recovery. She underscored the weight of the situation, with the potential for severe legal consequences for the suspect.

