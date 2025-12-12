Rafael Nadal's Right Hand Surgery: A Wrench in the Retired Star's Recovery

Renowned tennis player Rafael Nadal recently underwent surgery to address persistent pain and improve mobility in his right hand, he announced Friday. Despite retirement, the 22-time Grand Slam champion continues to stay connected to tennis.

Nadal, known for his left-handed play, shared the update via social media, accompanied by a photo showing his right arm bandaged. He humorously noted his inability to participate in the upcoming Australian Open.

The procedure focused on the joint at the base of his right thumb and was conducted at a Barcelona clinic. Though retired since November 2024, Nadal remains dedicated to recovery while maintaining ties to the sport he dominated for years.

(With inputs from agencies.)