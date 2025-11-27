EAGLE Force and Delhi Police Uncover Major Drug Cartel

In a significant crackdown on drug trafficking, Telangana's anti-narcotics unit, EAGLE Force, working in tandem with the Delhi Police, orchestrated a massive operation resulting in the arrest of 50 Nigerians in the national capital. These individuals were identified as key members of an expansive drug cartel.

The operation uncovered troubling links to female sex workers allegedly involved in drug peddling. The EAGLE Force, alongside 100 officers from the Delhi Crime branch, executed raids across 20 locations in Delhi, resulting in the arrest of these overstaying foreigners and the seizure of a substantial quantity of drugs.

Coordinated actions in Noida, Gwalior, and Visakhapatnam led to the arrest of the cartel's kingpin and main financial operators. However, authorities have not disclosed the precise quantity of drugs seized during the operation.

(With inputs from agencies.)