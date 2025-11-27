Left Menu

EAGLE Force and Delhi Police Uncover Major Drug Cartel

Telangana's anti-narcotics unit, EAGLE Force, in collaboration with the Delhi police, arrested 50 Nigerians linked to a drug cartel. The operation involved 244 law enforcement officers raiding 20 locations, seizing a large amount of drugs, and revealed links between drug trafficking and female sex workers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 27-11-2025 19:42 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 19:42 IST
EAGLE Force and Delhi Police Uncover Major Drug Cartel
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant crackdown on drug trafficking, Telangana's anti-narcotics unit, EAGLE Force, working in tandem with the Delhi Police, orchestrated a massive operation resulting in the arrest of 50 Nigerians in the national capital. These individuals were identified as key members of an expansive drug cartel.

The operation uncovered troubling links to female sex workers allegedly involved in drug peddling. The EAGLE Force, alongside 100 officers from the Delhi Crime branch, executed raids across 20 locations in Delhi, resulting in the arrest of these overstaying foreigners and the seizure of a substantial quantity of drugs.

Coordinated actions in Noida, Gwalior, and Visakhapatnam led to the arrest of the cartel's kingpin and main financial operators. However, authorities have not disclosed the precise quantity of drugs seized during the operation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Redefining Warfare: Navigating Future Conflicts

Redefining Warfare: Navigating Future Conflicts

 India
2
Mohit Chawla Honored as CISO of the Year in Law Enforcement

Mohit Chawla Honored as CISO of the Year in Law Enforcement

 India
3
Arrests Made in Highway Murder Case

Arrests Made in Highway Murder Case

 India
4
President Murmu's Nostalgic Return to Odisha Assembly

President Murmu's Nostalgic Return to Odisha Assembly

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI ever be conscious? New research lays out most powerful arguments against it

Green taxes boost production but hurt renewable energy access in Africa

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025