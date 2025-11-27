Left Menu

Court Steps in to Quash POCSO Case Against Happily-Married Couple

The Allahabad High Court quashed proceedings under the POCSO Act involving a married couple, emphasizing that such a trial would serve as harassment rather than justice. The accused's wife denied allegations against him, urging the court's intervention. The court underlined its duty to provide solutions, not problems.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Prayagraj | Updated: 27-11-2025 22:17 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 22:17 IST
The Allahabad High Court has annulled criminal proceedings under the POCSO Act in a case involving a married couple. This decision, as noted by the court, comes as a significant relief aimed at preventing judicial processes from being misused as a tool of harassment.

In this case, the accused man had married the alleged victim, who supported quashing the FIR lodged by her father. The court observed that justice demands intervention to stop harassment where the wife denied the allegations against her husband. The court emphasized its role in ensuring justice is served while avoiding unnecessary legal burdens.

Justice Kshitij Shailendra's ruling highlighted the judiciary's responsibility to be proactive in delivering justice. The case put forth that the ends of justice require timely intervention, especially when the alleged victim actively seeks to terminate legal action against her husband. Justice is meant to resolve societal issues, not exacerbate them, the court remarked.

(With inputs from agencies.)

