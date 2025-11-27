Left Menu

Proclaimed Offender Pradeep Gurjar Arrested by Rajasthan AGTF

The Rajasthan Anti-Gangster Task Force arrested Pradeep Gurjar, a proclaimed offender associated with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Gurjar, infamous for leading the '6161 gang', was captured in Gurugram, Haryana. He is wanted for multiple crimes, including extortion and murder, and had a cash reward for his capture.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 27-11-2025 22:33 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 22:33 IST
In a significant crackdown on organized crime, the Rajasthan Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) successfully apprehended Pradeep Gurjar, a notorious criminal linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Gurjar's arrest marks a major victory in the fight against gang-related violence and extortion.

Pradeep Gurjar, a resident of Kotputli district in Rajasthan, was hunted by law enforcement for his leadership role in the violent '6161 gang'. This gang was known for targeting highway hotel operators with threats and gunfire to extort money.

The operation to capture Gurjar involved tracking his whereabouts in Gurugram, Haryana, using intelligence and CCTV footage. The AGTF team, led by Inspector Ram Singh, conducted the operation, culminating in his arrest and dismantling his reign of terror.

