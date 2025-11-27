Left Menu

Supreme Court Questions Insurance Discrepancy for Railway Tickets

The Supreme Court has inquired about the Indian Railways' policy of offering accident insurance only for online ticket purchases, not offline. Justices Amanullah and Chandran raised concerns, requesting an explanation from the railways. They emphasize the need to prioritize track and crossing safety while addressing the insurance disparity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-11-2025 22:55 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 22:55 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has questioned the Indian Railways regarding its decision to provide accident insurance only to passengers purchasing tickets online. Offline ticket buyers are notably excluded from this coverage.

A bench of Justices Ahsanuddin Amanullah and K Vinod Chandran expressed concern during a November 25 hearing, highlighting the need for a rationale behind this insurance discrepancy.

Appearing in court for the railways, ASG Vikramjit Banerjee was instructed to explain the unequal treatment. The court remains focused on improving safety measures at tracks and crossings as part of a broader railway system enhancement plan. The matter is set for further hearing on January 13.

(With inputs from agencies.)

