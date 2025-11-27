Supreme Court Questions Insurance Discrepancy for Railway Tickets

The Supreme Court has questioned the Indian Railways regarding its decision to provide accident insurance only to passengers purchasing tickets online. Offline ticket buyers are notably excluded from this coverage.

A bench of Justices Ahsanuddin Amanullah and K Vinod Chandran expressed concern during a November 25 hearing, highlighting the need for a rationale behind this insurance discrepancy.

Appearing in court for the railways, ASG Vikramjit Banerjee was instructed to explain the unequal treatment. The court remains focused on improving safety measures at tracks and crossings as part of a broader railway system enhancement plan. The matter is set for further hearing on January 13.

(With inputs from agencies.)