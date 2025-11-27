Unveiling the Network: Inside the Delhi Blast Terror Module

An investigation into the Delhi blast has uncovered a white-collar terror module with links to Dr. Muzammil Ganaie. Arrested as a prime suspect, Muzammil had rented several hideouts, including two near Al Falah University in Faridabad. News reveals he took shelter under the pretense of initiating a Kashmiri fruit business.

According to police sources, Muzammil was lodged in a rented house owned by former sarpanch Jumma Khan. Despite Muzammil's claim of needing space for his business, Khan indicated that they first met at Al-Falah Hospital. Muzammil was later found storing significant explosive materials linked to the November 10 terrorist act.

The investigation spearheaded by the NIA suggests that Muzammil transferred these materials to a cleric's house in Fatehpur Taga. Questioning by the authorities continues as they probe deeper into this terror network.