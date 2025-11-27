Left Menu

Unveiling the Network: Inside the Delhi Blast Terror Module

The Delhi blast investigation has linked Dr. Muzammil Ganaie to a white-collar terror module. Arrested as a prime suspect, Muzammil rented multiple hideouts, including a house in Faridabad, under the guise of starting a Kashmiri fruit business. The NIA discovered explosive materials linked to the November 10 incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Faridabad | Updated: 27-11-2025 23:21 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 23:21 IST
Unveiling the Network: Inside the Delhi Blast Terror Module
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An investigation into the Delhi blast has uncovered a white-collar terror module with links to Dr. Muzammil Ganaie. Arrested as a prime suspect, Muzammil had rented several hideouts, including two near Al Falah University in Faridabad. News reveals he took shelter under the pretense of initiating a Kashmiri fruit business.

According to police sources, Muzammil was lodged in a rented house owned by former sarpanch Jumma Khan. Despite Muzammil's claim of needing space for his business, Khan indicated that they first met at Al-Falah Hospital. Muzammil was later found storing significant explosive materials linked to the November 10 terrorist act.

The investigation spearheaded by the NIA suggests that Muzammil transferred these materials to a cleric's house in Fatehpur Taga. Questioning by the authorities continues as they probe deeper into this terror network.

TRENDING

1
Unifying the Ring: The Launch of FIMMA for Olympic Inclusion

Unifying the Ring: The Launch of FIMMA for Olympic Inclusion

 Global
2
Tensions Escalate: U.S. Military Presence Grows in Latin America

Tensions Escalate: U.S. Military Presence Grows in Latin America

 Global
3
Swift Action by Haryana STF Thwarts Deadly Gang Attack in Karnal

Swift Action by Haryana STF Thwarts Deadly Gang Attack in Karnal

 India
4
False Alarm Forces Air India Flight Back to Delhi

False Alarm Forces Air India Flight Back to Delhi

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI ever be conscious? New research lays out most powerful arguments against it

Green taxes boost production but hurt renewable energy access in Africa

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025