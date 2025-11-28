Left Menu

Terror in the Capital: Afghan Vetting Fallout

An Afghan national's alleged attack on two National Guard members near the White House has sparked a probe and intensified critique of Biden-era immigration policies. The FBI's investigation and Trump's response highlight ongoing debates on national security and asylum protocols.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-11-2025 04:31 IST | Created: 28-11-2025 04:31 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The FBI has launched multiple searches in a broadening investigation into an Afghan national believed to be responsible for shooting two National Guard members near the White House. This attack has raised questions about the Biden administration's immigration policies and prompted a comprehensive review of asylum cases.

Rahmanullah Lakanwal, 29, the suspect, reportedly worked with CIA-backed units in Afghanistan before relocating to the U.S. His involvement in the shooting has led to heightened scrutiny. Authorities have seized electronic devices from his Washington state residence and continue to assess his connections.

In the aftermath, the Trump administration is pushing for a re-evaluation of Biden-era immigration approvals, especially concerning Afghan nationals. The incident has reignited debates on immigration and national security, with partisan views impacting discussions on legal pathways for asylum seekers.

