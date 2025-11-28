Terror in the Capital: Afghan Vetting Fallout

The FBI has launched multiple searches in a broadening investigation into an Afghan national believed to be responsible for shooting two National Guard members near the White House. This attack has raised questions about the Biden administration's immigration policies and prompted a comprehensive review of asylum cases.

Rahmanullah Lakanwal, 29, the suspect, reportedly worked with CIA-backed units in Afghanistan before relocating to the U.S. His involvement in the shooting has led to heightened scrutiny. Authorities have seized electronic devices from his Washington state residence and continue to assess his connections.

In the aftermath, the Trump administration is pushing for a re-evaluation of Biden-era immigration approvals, especially concerning Afghan nationals. The incident has reignited debates on immigration and national security, with partisan views impacting discussions on legal pathways for asylum seekers.