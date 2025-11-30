Left Menu

Neighborhood Tensions Rise After Home Sale to Muslim Man

Residents of Khurja Nagar posted 'house for sale' signs after a local Hindu family sold their home to a Muslim man. Despite protests, the family remains in their home, with the buyer offering to sell back. Police ensure the situation is peaceful, with continuing dialogue between parties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bulandshahr | Updated: 30-11-2025 19:56 IST | Created: 30-11-2025 19:56 IST
Neighborhood Tensions Rise After Home Sale to Muslim Man
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A community in Khurja Nagar witnessed rising tensions following the sale of a home by a Hindu family to a Muslim buyer, Salim. Protesters in the neighborhood posted 'house for sale' signs to express their displeasure.

The transaction comes after the seller, Pradeep Sharma, struggled for nearly a year to find a buyer due to financial stress. Although Sharma and his family still reside in the home, Salim has voiced his willingness to resell the property to any interested local buyer, including Sharma himself.

Local authorities, led by Senior Superintendent of Police Dinesh Kumar Singh, have actively monitored the situation. Singh assured that there have been no migrations and that the situation remains peaceful, with ongoing conversations between both parties involved in the deal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Apple's Legal Battle Over Indian Antitrust Penalty Law

Apple's Legal Battle Over Indian Antitrust Penalty Law

 Global
2
Political Rift in Sindhudurg: Rane vs. Rane Saga

Political Rift in Sindhudurg: Rane vs. Rane Saga

 India
3
India's Budget Boost: Extra Billions for Defence and Subsidies

India's Budget Boost: Extra Billions for Defence and Subsidies

 Global
4
Uday Kotak Urges Indian Youth to Fuel Growth with Passion

Uday Kotak Urges Indian Youth to Fuel Growth with Passion

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why most AI healthcare tools never advance beyond pilot stage

Industry 4.0 adoption surges but integration gaps threaten global supply chains

South Africa’s creative economy cannot scale without stronger digital systems

Transforming Urban Futures: A Strategic Blueprint for Healthier, Fairer and Stronger Cities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025