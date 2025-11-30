Neighborhood Tensions Rise After Home Sale to Muslim Man

A community in Khurja Nagar witnessed rising tensions following the sale of a home by a Hindu family to a Muslim buyer, Salim. Protesters in the neighborhood posted 'house for sale' signs to express their displeasure.

The transaction comes after the seller, Pradeep Sharma, struggled for nearly a year to find a buyer due to financial stress. Although Sharma and his family still reside in the home, Salim has voiced his willingness to resell the property to any interested local buyer, including Sharma himself.

Local authorities, led by Senior Superintendent of Police Dinesh Kumar Singh, have actively monitored the situation. Singh assured that there have been no migrations and that the situation remains peaceful, with ongoing conversations between both parties involved in the deal.

(With inputs from agencies.)