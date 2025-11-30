Ladakh's Raj Niwas Renamed to Lok Niwas: A Step Towards Inclusive Governance

Ladakh's Raj Niwas, the official residence and office of Lieutenant Governor Kavinder Gupta, is now known as 'Lok Niwas.' This renaming is part of a nationwide directive and a move towards inclusive and accessible governance.

Lieutenant Governor Gupta underlined the initiative's significance in strengthening direct citizen engagement and aligning with the Union Home Ministry's vision. The LG emphasized that the renaming supports transparency and is rooted in the aspirations of Ladakh's communities.

The newly named Lok Niwas will act as a hub for policy and public interaction, emphasizing accessibility and participatory governance, reinforcing the administration's commitment to Ladakh's cultural and economic upliftment.

(With inputs from agencies.)