People want governance more than name change: J-K CM

Updated: 04-12-2025 13:27 IST
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Thursday said people were more concerned about the delivery of governance than changing the nomenclature of institutions in the country.

''Name change is fine, but there should be a change in the functioning as well. People are not bothered about the names, they look at our work,'' Abdullah told reporters on the sidelines of a function here.

Abdullah was reacting to the government renaming Raj Bhawan across the country as Lok Bhawan.

''The name change would suggest that there will more work done for the people now. How does it matter to people whether I call myself chief minister, mukhyamantri or wazeer-e-aa'la?'' he added.

On the review of the reservation quota in the Union territory, Abdullah said the file has been sent to the Lieutenant Governor for approval on Wednesday.

On the electricity supply in peak winter in the valley, the chief minister said the government will make all efforts to ensure that the schedule of electricity supply is followed strictly.

Asked about steps taken by the government to provide relief to the next of kin of Nowgam blast victims, Abdullah said their cases for appointment in government service on compassionate grounds are in process.

''Those who are eligible will get their due, and wherever there is a need to relax the norms, it will be done. The cases are being processed and as soon as the formalities are completed, the appointment letters will be handed over to them,'' he added.

