Communal Tension Sparks in Thapar Nagar Following Disturbing Discovery
Animal flesh discovered outside a gurdwara in Thapar Nagar caused tension among locals. Police officials, including Superintendent Ayush Vikram Singh, took swift action to control the situation. Preliminary inquiries suggest deliberate attempts to disturb peace. Authorities are investigating CCTV footage, though some cameras are non-functional.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Meerut | Updated: 30-11-2025 20:32 IST | Created: 30-11-2025 20:32 IST
Tension erupted in the Thapar Nagar area on Sunday when animal flesh was found near a gurdwara, igniting outrage among residents.
Police, including Ayush Vikram Singh, responded quickly to prevent escalation. Preliminary investigations point to a deliberate act aimed at disrupting communal harmony, with locals alerting the police early in the morning.
As law enforcement examines CCTV footage, challenges arise due to some non-working cameras. An FIR has been filed, with initial findings suggesting no outsider involvement. Authorities continue to monitor the situation to ensure peace in the area.
