Communal Tension Sparks in Thapar Nagar Following Disturbing Discovery

Tension erupted in the Thapar Nagar area on Sunday when animal flesh was found near a gurdwara, igniting outrage among residents.

Police, including Ayush Vikram Singh, responded quickly to prevent escalation. Preliminary investigations point to a deliberate act aimed at disrupting communal harmony, with locals alerting the police early in the morning.

As law enforcement examines CCTV footage, challenges arise due to some non-working cameras. An FIR has been filed, with initial findings suggesting no outsider involvement. Authorities continue to monitor the situation to ensure peace in the area.

(With inputs from agencies.)