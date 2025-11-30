Hong Kong Blaze Sparks Grief and Calls for Accountability

On Sunday, thousands gathered in Hong Kong to pay tribute to victims of the deadliest fire in over 75 years, soon after Beijing warned against any 'anti-China' protests in its wake. The blaze's cause, which engulfed a high-rise, remains under investigation amid public anger over ignored fire warnings and unsafe construction evidence.

As police confirmed a death toll of 146, search teams discovered bodies in the stairwells and rooftops of burnt-out towers, with over 40 people still missing. Mourners lined up near Wang Fuk Court to lay white flowers, symbolizing grief. The overwhelming smell of smoke still lingered four days after the fire ravaged the Tai Po district towers.

Authorities have arrested 11 people linked to the fire, prompted by potential corruption and unsafe renovation materials. Rescue operations ended on Friday, but investigations continue. The blaze has shaken Hong Kong, and government officials face pressure for accountability as residents previously raised safety concerns over renovations.

