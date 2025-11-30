Web of Influence: Liquor Scandal Ties Akali Leader to Money Laundering

Harpreet Singh Gulati, a close associate of the incarcerated Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia, was apprehended by the Punjab Vigilance Bureau amid allegations of illicit financial transactions, officials declared on Sunday.

During the inquiry, a Rs 10 crore transaction between Gulati's enterprises and those affiliated with the Majithia family was unearthed, prompting previous questioning where Gulati provided inadequate responses, as stated by public prosecutor Preet Inderpal Singh.

These financial dealings are suspected to be part of a larger operation involving Rs 540 crore in 'drug money' laundering, implicating Akali leader Majithia. The transactions allegedly facilitated political patronage and were not linked to legitimate business activities, sparking further investigation.

