Left Menu

Web of Influence: Liquor Scandal Ties Akali Leader to Money Laundering

Harpreet Singh Gulati, linked to Akali leader Bikram Singh Majithia, was arrested for illicit transactions. Allegedly involved in the laundering of Rs 540 crore 'drug money', these dealings aimed to benefit Majithia's family and fund properties. The ongoing investigation highlights deep political associations and misuse of power.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 30-11-2025 22:38 IST | Created: 30-11-2025 22:38 IST
Web of Influence: Liquor Scandal Ties Akali Leader to Money Laundering
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Harpreet Singh Gulati, a close associate of the incarcerated Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia, was apprehended by the Punjab Vigilance Bureau amid allegations of illicit financial transactions, officials declared on Sunday.

During the inquiry, a Rs 10 crore transaction between Gulati's enterprises and those affiliated with the Majithia family was unearthed, prompting previous questioning where Gulati provided inadequate responses, as stated by public prosecutor Preet Inderpal Singh.

These financial dealings are suspected to be part of a larger operation involving Rs 540 crore in 'drug money' laundering, implicating Akali leader Majithia. The transactions allegedly facilitated political patronage and were not linked to legitimate business activities, sparking further investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Africa's Forests: From Carbon Sinks to Sources

Africa's Forests: From Carbon Sinks to Sources

 India
2
Corruption Crackdown Clouds Future for China's Military Firms

Corruption Crackdown Clouds Future for China's Military Firms

 Global
3
Kerala's United Front Against HIV: A Model for Global Goals

Kerala's United Front Against HIV: A Model for Global Goals

 India
4
Fire Safety Concerns in Hong Kong Complex

Fire Safety Concerns in Hong Kong Complex

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why most AI healthcare tools never advance beyond pilot stage

Industry 4.0 adoption surges but integration gaps threaten global supply chains

South Africa’s creative economy cannot scale without stronger digital systems

Transforming Urban Futures: A Strategic Blueprint for Healthier, Fairer and Stronger Cities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025