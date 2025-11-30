Left Menu

Deadly Clash Erupts at Pakistani Checkpost

In a confrontation at a police checkpost in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan, four militants and two policemen were killed. The clash began when militants attacked the checkpost in Central Kurram district. Security forces retaliated, resulting in the death of four militants and injuries to six. Two policemen also lost their lives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Peshawar | Updated: 30-11-2025 23:51 IST | Created: 30-11-2025 23:51 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

At least four militants and two policemen lost their lives during a violent clash at a police checkpost in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. The incident occurred on Sunday evening, prompting a robust response from law enforcement. According to police, the confrontation was triggered when militants attacked the checkpost located in the Chinarak area of Central Kurram district, which is near the border with Afghanistan.

Security personnel quickly engaged the attackers, resulting in an intense firefight. Official reports indicate that four militants were neutralized in the retaliatory operation, while six others sustained injuries. The swift action by the police was crucial in preventing further escalation of violence.

Tragically, the operation also claimed the lives of two police constables, with another officer sustaining injuries. Authorities continue to monitor the situation closely as they investigate the incident further and maintain heightened security measures in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

