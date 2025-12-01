Left Menu

Yen Rallies on BOJ Hike Hints; Dollar Eases as Traders Eye Fed Move

The yen surged on Monday as the Bank of Japan hinted at a potential rate hike in December. Meanwhile, the dollar weakened amid speculation of a U.S. rate cut. This currency movement comes as the foreign exchange market recovers from a temporary outage and positions for upcoming central bank decisions globally.

The yen strengthened on Monday following suggestive comments from Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda, who hinted at a possible interest rate hike in December. Investors are closely monitoring these developments as the dollar faces pressure with prospects of a U.S. rate cut looming this month.

Ueda indicated that the BOJ would evaluate the 'pros and cons' of a rate hike at its forthcoming policy meeting, with December being highlighted as a pivotal moment for a potential monetary shift. The yen's performance was bolstered, gaining approximately 0.5% to 155.395 per dollar.

Meanwhile, traders have been digesting the broader impact on the foreign exchange markets, as the dollar showed signs of easing. Speculation surrounding a Fed rate cut and the future leadership of the Fed are influencing market dynamics alongside economic signals from Europe and the UK.

