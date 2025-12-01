Left Menu

Sydney Men Charged in International Child Abuse Ring: Encrypted Material Seized

Four men from Sydney have been charged with distributing child sexual abuse material, linked to an international ring featuring satanic themes. Police seized electronic devices containing abusive content and arrested Landon Germanotta-Mills as a leading figure. The defendants are denied bail and remain in custody pending trial.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 01-12-2025 12:15 IST | Created: 01-12-2025 12:15 IST
Sydney Men Charged in International Child Abuse Ring: Encrypted Material Seized
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Australia

Four men in Sydney have been charged with distributing child sexual abuse material related to an international network, according to New South Wales police. Authorities discovered the network through an investigation into encrypted material depicting satanic and ritualistic themes, said Detective Superintendent Jayne Doherty.

The police task force executed search warrants across Sydney, arresting the suspects and seizing electronic devices with thousands of videos ranging from infants to 12-year-olds. Detective Doherty noted that the materials exchanged involved symbols, rituals, and occult themes. Police assert that no victim has been identified yet but are working with international partners to pinpoint victims and their abusers.

Among those arrested is Landon Germanotta-Mills, allegedly playing a key role in the ring, alongside Stuart Woods Riches, Mark Andrew Sendecky, and Benjamin Raymond Drysdale. They are facing various charges, including Germanotta-Mills, who additionally faces charges concerning bestiality material. All were denied bail, with a court appearance scheduled for late January.

TRENDING

1
Stocks Surge as China and Hong Kong Ride Optimism Wave

Stocks Surge as China and Hong Kong Ride Optimism Wave

 Global
2
Odisha Cracks Down on Bangladeshi Infiltrators

Odisha Cracks Down on Bangladeshi Infiltrators

 India
3
Landmine Toll Hits Four-Year High Amid Treaty Withdrawals and Funding Cuts

Landmine Toll Hits Four-Year High Amid Treaty Withdrawals and Funding Cuts

 Global
4
Russian Banks Gear Up for Railways Debt Restructuring

Russian Banks Gear Up for Railways Debt Restructuring

 Russia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why most AI healthcare tools never advance beyond pilot stage

Industry 4.0 adoption surges but integration gaps threaten global supply chains

South Africa’s creative economy cannot scale without stronger digital systems

Transforming Urban Futures: A Strategic Blueprint for Healthier, Fairer and Stronger Cities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025