Sydney Men Charged in International Child Abuse Ring: Encrypted Material Seized

Four men in Sydney have been charged with distributing child sexual abuse material related to an international network, according to New South Wales police. Authorities discovered the network through an investigation into encrypted material depicting satanic and ritualistic themes, said Detective Superintendent Jayne Doherty.

The police task force executed search warrants across Sydney, arresting the suspects and seizing electronic devices with thousands of videos ranging from infants to 12-year-olds. Detective Doherty noted that the materials exchanged involved symbols, rituals, and occult themes. Police assert that no victim has been identified yet but are working with international partners to pinpoint victims and their abusers.

Among those arrested is Landon Germanotta-Mills, allegedly playing a key role in the ring, alongside Stuart Woods Riches, Mark Andrew Sendecky, and Benjamin Raymond Drysdale. They are facing various charges, including Germanotta-Mills, who additionally faces charges concerning bestiality material. All were denied bail, with a court appearance scheduled for late January.