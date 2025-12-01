Rats in the Mortuary: NHRC Raises Alarm Over Human Rights Concerns

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has taken action, issuing a notice to the Haryana government after disturbing reports surfaced of a body in Jind district's civil hospital mortuary being nibbled by rats.

This shocking incident, reportedly not the first of its kind at Narwana Civil Hospital, has prompted the NHRC to issue a call for a detailed report from the state's chief secretary within two weeks. The human rights body's intervention underscores the gravity of the situation, highlighting potential human rights violations.

The hospital's management has deflected blame, claiming to have alerted the responsible company to repair the mortuary's freezer, a critical step that remains unmet. In a stop-gap measure, a mesh has been installed in the freezer to prevent further rodent entry.

(With inputs from agencies.)