Odisha adjudged best state for effective implementation of Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 04-12-2025 11:19 IST | Created: 04-12-2025 11:19 IST
  Country:
  India

Odisha has been adjudged the best state in the effective implementation of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, an official statement said on Thursday.

President Droupadi Murmu felicitated the state at the National Awards ceremony held in New Delhi on Wednesday. Odisha's Bratati Harichandan, the State Commissioner for Persons with Disabilities, received the award on behalf of the state.

The state was recognised for its exemplary initiatives in strengthening rights, inclusion and empowerment of persons with disabilities, the statement said.

