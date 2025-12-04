Odisha adjudged best state for effective implementation of Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act
PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 04-12-2025 11:19 IST | Created: 04-12-2025 11:19 IST
- Country:
- India
Odisha has been adjudged the best state in the effective implementation of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, an official statement said on Thursday.
President Droupadi Murmu felicitated the state at the National Awards ceremony held in New Delhi on Wednesday. Odisha's Bratati Harichandan, the State Commissioner for Persons with Disabilities, received the award on behalf of the state.
The state was recognised for its exemplary initiatives in strengthening rights, inclusion and empowerment of persons with disabilities, the statement said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Odisha
- Bratati Harichandan
- State
- National Awards
- Droupadi Murmu
- New Delhi
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Two arrested in Delhi for stealing fuel from airport, several other states
Odisha govt terminates empanelment of IT firm 'involved' in recruitment scam
Real estate firm, its two directors booked for cheating investors of Rs 31 crore
NIA conducts multi-state searches to probe arms smuggling to Bihar
NIA conducts multi-state searches to probe arms smuggling to Bihar