Alleged Police Inaction Raises Human Rights Concerns in Uttar Pradesh

The NHRC has issued a notice to the Uttar Pradesh police chief regarding alleged police inaction on life threats to a gangrape victim. Four perpetrators were arrested, but two remain at large. The NHRC also noted bribery demands and further sexual assault allegations, highlighting serious human rights concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-12-2025 22:13 IST | Created: 01-12-2025 22:13 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has taken action by issuing a notice to the Uttar Pradesh police chief following serious allegations of police inaction regarding life threats made to a minor gangrape victim in Bulandshahr. Four of the six accused were arrested, yet two remain at large, according to the NHRC.

In a statement, the NHRC highlighted disturbing claims of police indifference, neglect, and alleged bribery. The victim's attempts to report further threats and her arrest ordeal seem to have been ignored. Reports suggest that a senior officer eventually intervened, ordering an inquiry and reassigning the officer in charge of Khurja Police Station for negligence.

The reported incidents shed light on systemic issues within the police force, as the minor faced prolonged threats, and in another instance, allegations were raised about the illegal detention of a gangrape victim's husband. NHRC underscores the severity of the human rights violations involved and has called for a comprehensive report from the police in two weeks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

