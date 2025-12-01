Left Menu

UPDATE 1-Shein probed by Texas attorney general over labor practices, product safety

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said on Monday he is investigating Shein, to determine whether the fast fashion retailer violated state law related to unethical labor practices and the sale of unsafe consumer products.

Reuters | Updated: 01-12-2025 23:35 IST | Created: 01-12-2025 23:35 IST
UPDATE 1-Shein probed by Texas attorney general over labor practices, product safety

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said on Monday he is investigating Shein, to determine whether the fast fashion retailer violated state law related to unethical labor practices and the sale of unsafe consumer products. Paxton's investigation increases pressure on Shein, which was embroiled in scandal last month after France's consumer fraud agency found childlike sex dolls and illegal weapons available for sale on the China-founded retailer's online platform.

Shein did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Paxton said his probe will focus on whether Shein violated state law by using toxic or hazardous materials, or misleading consumers about product safety and ethical sourcing.

The probe will also examine Shein's data collection and privacy practices, Paxton added. France has sought to suspend Shein in that country for three months, and the European Commission has requested information from the company to determine whether it posed a "systemic risk" to European consumers.

Shein has said it banned sales of the sex dolls globally, and was cooperating with the EC request. The company is headquartered in Singapore but sources most of its products from China, where it has several thousand suppliers.

Paxton is running for the U.S. Senate in 2026, and is expected to face incumbent Senator John Cornyn in the Republican primary. The attorney general has this year investigated or sued several well-known companies over their marketing practices, including Procter & Gamble, Bristol Myers Squibb and Tylenol maker Kenvue.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Users free to keep or delete Sanchar Saathi: Jyotiraditya Scindia

Users free to keep or delete Sanchar Saathi: Jyotiraditya Scindia

 India
2
Guwahati's air-quality improved due to focused efforts of govt: Himanta

Guwahati's air-quality improved due to focused efforts of govt: Himanta

 India
3
UPDATE 1-Europe's aerospace and defence turnover jumped 10.1% in 2024 to $378 billion, industry body ASD says

UPDATE 1-Europe's aerospace and defence turnover jumped 10.1% in 2024 to $37...

 Global
4
Motor racing-F2 champion Fornaroli joins McLaren in test role

Motor racing-F2 champion Fornaroli joins McLaren in test role

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why most AI healthcare tools never advance beyond pilot stage

Industry 4.0 adoption surges but integration gaps threaten global supply chains

South Africa’s creative economy cannot scale without stronger digital systems

Transforming Urban Futures: A Strategic Blueprint for Healthier, Fairer and Stronger Cities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025