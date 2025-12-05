European Shares Steady Ahead of Key U.S. Inflation Report

European shares steadied on Friday, poised for a weekly rise following three consecutive sessions of gains. All eyes were on the upcoming U.S. inflation report that may influence Federal Reserve policy decisions.

The STOXX 600 index nudged up 0.2% to 580.16, nearing a three-week peak. Germany's DAX and France's CAC 40 also advanced, gaining 0.5% and 0.2%, respectively.

Industrial stocks in Europe saw notable gains, while basic resources benefitted from a climb in copper prices. Noteworthy movements included Ocado's 8.5% rise and UCB's guidance boost. Meanwhile, attention turned to Germany's pension bill vote, crucial for Chancellor Friedrich Merz's coalition.

(With inputs from agencies.)