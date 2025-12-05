Left Menu

European Shares Steady Ahead of Key U.S. Inflation Report

European shares stabilized after a three-day rally, remaining on track for a weekly rise. Investors awaited a crucial U.S. inflation report, influencing future Federal Reserve policies. Industrial and basic resource stocks surged, with Ocado and UCB posting notable gains. The German pension bill's progress remains pivotal for coalition stability.

Updated: 05-12-2025 14:49 IST
European Shares Steady Ahead of Key U.S. Inflation Report
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

European shares steadied on Friday, poised for a weekly rise following three consecutive sessions of gains. All eyes were on the upcoming U.S. inflation report that may influence Federal Reserve policy decisions.

The STOXX 600 index nudged up 0.2% to 580.16, nearing a three-week peak. Germany's DAX and France's CAC 40 also advanced, gaining 0.5% and 0.2%, respectively.

Industrial stocks in Europe saw notable gains, while basic resources benefitted from a climb in copper prices. Noteworthy movements included Ocado's 8.5% rise and UCB's guidance boost. Meanwhile, attention turned to Germany's pension bill vote, crucial for Chancellor Friedrich Merz's coalition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

