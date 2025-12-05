Germany Revives Military Service Amid Rising European Tensions

The German parliament has greenlighted a contentious military service reform aimed at expanding the Bundeswehr to meet NATO commitments. The decision comes as geopolitical tensions with Russia highlight the need for enhanced defense capabilities across Europe.

The new legislation establishes a dual-track recruitment strategy. It initially offers a more attractive voluntary service to draw young recruits. However, if enlistment rates fall short, legislators can consider needs-based conscription, subject to a separate Bundestag vote.

The ambitious plan targets increasing active soldiers to 260,000 and reservists to 200,000 by 2035. As a new measure, all males born after January 1, 2008, will undergo medical assessments. Although both genders, starting from age 18, receive service request forms, only men have an obligatory response.

(With inputs from agencies.)