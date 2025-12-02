Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

US Supreme Court wrestles with copyright dispute between Cox and record labels

The U.S. Supreme Court grappled on Monday with a bid by Cox Communications to avoid financial liability in a major music copyright lawsuit by record labels that accused the internet service provider of enabling its customers to pirate thousands of songs. The justices appeared skeptical of Cox's assertion that its mere awareness of user piracy could not justify holding it liable for copyright infringement. They also questioned whether holding Cox liable for failing to cut off infringers could impact a wide range of innocent internet users.

US may withhold $30.4 million from Minnesota over foreign truck driver licenses

The U.S. Transportation Department said Monday it may withhold up to $30.4 million in federal highway funding from Minnesota over commercial driver licenses issued improperly to non-U.S. residents. The letter to Minnesota Governor Tim Walz gave the state 30 days to come into compliance and revoke the licenses after a federal audit. In September, the Transportation Department issued emergency rules to drastically restrict commercial driver licenses to non-U.S. citizens after a fatal crash in Florida and a government audit.

US screened record 3.13 million airline passengers on Sunday

The U.S. Transportation Security Administration said it screened 3.13 million airline passengers on Sunday, the highest number for a single day. The record travel coincided with the peak day of the Thanksgiving travel season and occurred despite weather issues in the U.S. Midwest. The prior record for a single day was June 22 when 3.09 million passengers were screened.

White House says Trump MRI was preventative, president in excellent health

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said on Monday that a recent MRI conducted on President Donald Trump was preventative in nature and revealed that he was in good cardiovascular health. Speaking to reporters at a press briefing at the White House, Leavitt said men of Trump's age benefited from such screenings.

Four dead after 14 people shot at family gathering in Stockton, California

Four people died after 14 people were shot at a family gathering in Stockton in northern California on Saturday night, police said. The shooting took place at a child's birthday party, Stockton's Vice Mayor Jason Lee said in a Facebook post.

Eli Lilly cuts Zepbound price to widen access for obesity drug

Eli Lilly said on Monday it has lowered the price of single-dose vials of its popular obesity drug Zepbound to make the treatment more affordable for U.S. patients, as demand for weight-loss therapies surge. Patients with a prescription can now buy the starting dose of 2.5 mg for $299 per month, down from $349, through LillyDirect, the drugmaker's online healthcare platform.

White House's Hassett says 'happy to serve' if chosen as Fed chair

White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett said on Sunday that he would be happy to serve as the next chairman of the U.S. Federal Reserve if chosen by President Donald Trump. Hassett's comments, which were made on Fox News' "Fox and Friends" program, came after Bloomberg News reported last week that he had emerged as the frontrunner to succeed Jerome Powell, whose term is set to end next year.

Early winter storm puts 16 million Americans under weather advisories

A blast of frigid air from Canada is expected to dump up to a foot of snow along a stretch extending from Michigan to central New England and put more than 16 million Americans under winter storm advisories, forecasters said on Monday. The storm, which was already dropping light snow from Iowa to Kansas on Monday morning, should strengthen as it rolls eastward, said meteorologist Rich Otto of the National Weather Service's Weather Prediction Center. The bad weather, which will affect the Central Plains, Midwest and Northeast, is expected to be at its worst late on Monday into Tuesday.

Court disqualifies Trump ally Habba as top New Jersey federal prosecutor

A federal appeals court determined on Monday that Alina Habba, a former personal lawyer to Donald Trump, was unlawfully appointed as the top federal prosecutor in New Jersey and disqualified her from supervising cases in a decision rebuking the Republican president. The unanimous ruling by a three-judge panel of the Philadelphia-based 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals was the latest blow to Trump and his Justice Department as they seek to install loyalists to oversee key U.S. attorney offices around the country.

US says it will use G20 presidency to focus on economic growth

The U.S. on Monday assumed the 12-month presidency of the Group of 20 major economies amid a bitter feud with outgoing president South Africa, and Washington said it will focus its agenda on promoting economic growth and prosperity. The U.S. State Department issued a statement on Monday outlining its priorities for its presidency, vowing to undertake "much-needed reforms" and "return the G20 to focus on its core mission of driving economic growth and prosperity to produce results."

