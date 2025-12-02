Left Menu

Prostitution racket busted at spa in Navi Mumbai; 6 women rescued

Based on information about illegal activities, the police conducted a raid on Monday at the spa located in the Juhugaon area of Vashi.The police arrested its 34-year-old manager, a Kolkata native who was allegedly operating the flesh trade racket in partnership with a man, who is currently absconding, a Crime Branch official said.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 02-12-2025 10:12 IST | Created: 02-12-2025 10:12 IST
Police have busted a flesh trade racket operating under the guise of a spa in Navi Mumbai and rescued six women who were allegedly forced into prostitution, officials said on Tuesday.

A woman manager of the spa has been arrested, they said. Based on information about illegal activities, the police conducted a raid on Monday at the spa located in the Juhugaon area of Vashi.

The police arrested its 34-year-old manager, a Kolkata native who was allegedly operating the flesh trade racket in partnership with a man, who is currently absconding, a Crime Branch official said. The police rescued six women who were being counselled and rehabilitated, he said.

Search was on for the absconding man and a case was registered against him and the spa manager under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

