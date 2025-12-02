Prostitution racket busted at spa in Navi Mumbai; 6 women rescued

Police have busted a flesh trade racket operating under the guise of a spa in Navi Mumbai and rescued six women who were allegedly forced into prostitution, officials said on Tuesday.

A woman manager of the spa has been arrested, they said. Based on information about illegal activities, the police conducted a raid on Monday at the spa located in the Juhugaon area of Vashi.

The police arrested its 34-year-old manager, a Kolkata native who was allegedly operating the flesh trade racket in partnership with a man, who is currently absconding, a Crime Branch official said. The police rescued six women who were being counselled and rehabilitated, he said.

Search was on for the absconding man and a case was registered against him and the spa manager under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act.

