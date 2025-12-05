Italian Cup: Lazio beats AC Milan after controversial corner and will face Bologna in quarterfinals

Defending champion Bologna will play Lazio in the quarterfinals of the Italian Cup after both won their respective round-of-16 matches.

Bologna came from behind to snatch a 2-1 win over Parma on Thursday, while Lazio eliminated AC Milan 1-0.

Bologna's match appeared to be heading for penalties before substitute Santiago Castro headed in a cross from Emil Holm in the 89th minute.

Serie A struggler Parma had taken a surprise lead in the 13th minute when Adrian Benedyczak ran onto a through ball from Mathias Løvik and slotted past Federico Ravaglia.

But Bologna, which won for the competition for the first time in 52 years last season, leveled shortly before halftime. Jonathan Rowe's initial attempt hit the post but the English winger controlled the rebound and fired it home for his first goal since joining Bologna in August.

There was another positive note for Bologna as Ciro Immobile came on as a late substitute for his first appearance since a thigh injury in August.

Controversy in Rome ================ Lazio scored the only goal of the match from a corner that probably shouldn't have been awarded.

Milan defender Pervis Estupiñán headed away a free kick and the ball appeared to hit Lazio's Alessio Romagnoli on the way out, but the referee awarded a corner to the home team.

Mattia Zaccagni was left unmarked to head that into the back of the net in the 80th minute.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)