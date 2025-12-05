Left Menu

Italian Cup: Lazio beats AC Milan after controversial corner and will face Bologna in quarterfinals

PTI | Bologna | Updated: 05-12-2025 09:37 IST | Created: 05-12-2025 09:37 IST
Italian Cup: Lazio beats AC Milan after controversial corner and will face Bologna in quarterfinals
  • Country:
  • Italy

Defending champion Bologna will play Lazio in the quarterfinals of the Italian Cup after both won their respective round-of-16 matches.

Bologna came from behind to snatch a 2-1 win over Parma on Thursday, while Lazio eliminated AC Milan 1-0.

Bologna's match appeared to be heading for penalties before substitute Santiago Castro headed in a cross from Emil Holm in the 89th minute.

Serie A struggler Parma had taken a surprise lead in the 13th minute when Adrian Benedyczak ran onto a through ball from Mathias Løvik and slotted past Federico Ravaglia.

But Bologna, which won for the competition for the first time in 52 years last season, leveled shortly before halftime. Jonathan Rowe's initial attempt hit the post but the English winger controlled the rebound and fired it home for his first goal since joining Bologna in August.

There was another positive note for Bologna as Ciro Immobile came on as a late substitute for his first appearance since a thigh injury in August.

Controversy in Rome ================ Lazio scored the only goal of the match from a corner that probably shouldn't have been awarded.

Milan defender Pervis Estupiñán headed away a free kick and the ball appeared to hit Lazio's Alessio Romagnoli on the way out, but the referee awarded a corner to the home team.

Mattia Zaccagni was left unmarked to head that into the back of the net in the 80th minute.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Bribery Bust: Sub-Inspector Nabbed in Delhi

Bribery Bust: Sub-Inspector Nabbed in Delhi

 India
2
BEML Ltd and Korean Giants Unite for Next-Gen Maritime Cranes

BEML Ltd and Korean Giants Unite for Next-Gen Maritime Cranes

 Global
3
E-Rickshaws Get Green Light in Himachal Pradesh Subdivisions: A New Era of Transportation

E-Rickshaws Get Green Light in Himachal Pradesh Subdivisions: A New Era of T...

 India
4
Adverse Weather Causes Sharp Decline in Indian Tea Production

Adverse Weather Causes Sharp Decline in Indian Tea Production

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A New Era of Crisis Forecasting: ADB Launches AI-Driven Early Warning System for Asia

Reinventing Development Data: How AI Is Reshaping Statistical Capacity in Asia-Pacific

Unmasking Mongolian Masculinity: How Trauma and Patriarchy Fuel a Cycle of Violence

How Global Buyers Shape Bangladesh’s Garment Prices Amid Currency and Transport Shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025