Strengthening Cultural Leadership: Christina Barton and Jamie Tuuta Appointed to Te Papa Board

Christina Barton and Jamie Tuuta will join the board effective immediately, bringing extensive experience in arts leadership, cultural stewardship, and governance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 02-12-2025 12:23 IST | Created: 02-12-2025 12:23 IST
Strengthening Cultural Leadership: Christina Barton and Jamie Tuuta Appointed to Te Papa Board
Goldsmith acknowledged outgoing members Jackie Lloyd and Tama Waipara for their service. Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

Arts, Culture and Heritage Minister Paul Goldsmith has announced the appointment of two new members to the Museum of New Zealand Te Papa Tongarewa Board, describing the additions as an important step in supporting the museum’s future direction and national role.

Christina Barton and Jamie Tuuta will join the board effective immediately, bringing extensive experience in arts leadership, cultural stewardship, and governance.

“Together Ms Barton and Mr Tuuta bring a wealth of expertise and knowledge,” Goldsmith said.

Ms Barton (MNZM, DLitt) is regarded as one of New Zealand’s leading art historians and curators. She has led the Adam Art Gallery at Victoria University of Wellington and previously held senior curatorial roles at Christchurch Art Gallery, Auckland Art Gallery Toi o Tāmaki, and Te Papa. She has contributed significantly to contemporary art research, academic programming, and public engagement with Aotearoa’s cultural history.

Mr Tuuta brings more than 20 years of governance experience across sectors including iwi development, agribusiness, investment, tourism, health, and education. He is recognised nationally as a respected Māori leader and has served on multiple boards and advisory panels, including roles supporting Māori economic development and cultural advancement.

“These appointments strengthen Te Papa’s ability to reflect New Zealand’s diverse communities, deliver meaningful cultural experiences, and safeguard taonga for future generations,” Goldsmith said.

The Minister also confirmed the reappointment of board member David Wilks, who will continue his term until 30 November 2028. Wilks has been recognised for his contributions to strategic direction, financial oversight, and improving visitor experiences.

Goldsmith acknowledged outgoing members Jackie Lloyd and Tama Waipara for their service.

“I’d like to thank Jackie and Tama for their valued contribution to Te Papa’s governance. Their work has helped strengthen the museum’s operations and connection with communities,” he said.

The appointments come as Te Papa continues its work in enhancing national collections, modernising exhibitions, advancing digital access, and supporting bicultural partnership under Te Tiriti o Waitangi.

Further organisational priorities include expanding educational programmes, strengthening Māori and Pacific representation, and supporting research across science, arts, and culture.

 

