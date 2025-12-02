NCP (SP) leader, two others held over brawl at housing society in Mumbai

A leader of the NCP (SP) and two others have been arrested for allegedly assaulting the secretary and members of a housing society in Powai here over a dispute related to the dismissal of an old watchman, police said here on Tuesday.

The Powai police have booked NCP (SP) leader Nitin Deshmukh and five others in connection with the brawl that took place at Hiranandani Gardens, where he lives, last week, an official said.

According to the police, on November 27, the complainant, Nilesh Mayekar, secretary of the housing society, was speaking to committee members Sohan Shetty and Mallesh Pujari near the complex's gate, when Deshmukh arrived there and questioned them about the dismissal of an old watchman.

As an argument ensued, Deshmukh allegedly called five to six people to the scene and assaulted Mayekar, and proceeded to beat up Shetty, Pujari and another member who intervened during the attack, the official said.

He said that the accused also allegedly threatened to frame the trio in a fake case if they approached the police.

A case has been registered under sections 115 (voluntarily causing hurt), 118 (voluntarily causing hurt or grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 189 (unlawful assembly), and 333 (house-trespass) of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the official said.

He said that the arrested accused were remanded to judicial custody, while three more are wanted in the case.

Deshmukh is considered close to NCP (SP) leader Jeetendra Awhad and was recently arrested in connection with a tussle in the Vidhan Bhavan.

