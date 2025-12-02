Left Menu

Russia's Shoigu and China's Wang Yi discuss security issues in Moscow

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 02-12-2025 12:58 IST | Created: 02-12-2025 12:58 IST
Russia's Shoigu and China's Wang Yi discuss security issues in Moscow
  • Country:
  • Russia

Sergei Shoigu, secretary of Russia's Security Council, met Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Moscow on Tuesday to discuss a range of military and security issues, Russian media reported.

"The parties will discuss the situation in the Asia-Pacific region, cooperation in the military and military-technical spheres, and interaction between law enforcement agencies and special services," the military news outlet Zvezda reported.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SEC's 'misinterpretation of laws' caused HC to defer vote counting for local bodies polls: Bawankule

SEC's 'misinterpretation of laws' caused HC to defer vote counting for local...

 India
2
Man once close to gangster Lawrence Bishnoi shot dead in Chandigarh

Man once close to gangster Lawrence Bishnoi shot dead in Chandigarh

 India
3
UPDATE 2-Hong Kong orders judge-led probe into fire that killed 151

UPDATE 2-Hong Kong orders judge-led probe into fire that killed 151

 Global
4
Israeli troops kill 2 suspected Palestinian attackers in West Bank

Israeli troops kill 2 suspected Palestinian attackers in West Bank

 Israel

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why most AI healthcare tools never advance beyond pilot stage

Industry 4.0 adoption surges but integration gaps threaten global supply chains

South Africa’s creative economy cannot scale without stronger digital systems

Transforming Urban Futures: A Strategic Blueprint for Healthier, Fairer and Stronger Cities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025