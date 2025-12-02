Russia's Shoigu and China's Wang Yi discuss security issues in Moscow

Sergei Shoigu, secretary of Russia's Security Council, met Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Moscow on Tuesday to discuss a range of military and security issues, Russian media reported.

"The parties will discuss the situation in the Asia-Pacific region, cooperation in the military and military-technical spheres, and interaction between law enforcement agencies and special services," the military news outlet Zvezda reported.

