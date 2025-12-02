Russia's Shoigu and China's Wang Yi discuss security issues in Moscow
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 02-12-2025 12:58 IST | Created: 02-12-2025 12:58 IST
- Country:
- Russia
Sergei Shoigu, secretary of Russia's Security Council, met Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Moscow on Tuesday to discuss a range of military and security issues, Russian media reported.
"The parties will discuss the situation in the Asia-Pacific region, cooperation in the military and military-technical spheres, and interaction between law enforcement agencies and special services," the military news outlet Zvezda reported.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Security Council
- Russian
- Sergei Shoigu
- Zvezda
- Wang Yi
- Chinese
- Russia
- Moscow
Advertisement