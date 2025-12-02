Left Menu

Will contest in Kerala assembly election from Nemom constituency: BJP state chief

BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Tuesday said that he would contest in the Kerala assembly polls to be held next year from the Nemom constituency in Thiruvananthapuram.Chandrasekhar made the announcement while speaking to reporters here as part of the party campaign for the upcoming local body polls in the state.I will contest in the assembly elections.

PTI | Thrissur | Updated: 02-12-2025 20:09 IST | Created: 02-12-2025 20:09 IST
BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Tuesday said that he would contest in the Kerala assembly polls to be held next year from the Nemom constituency in Thiruvananthapuram.

Chandrasekhar made the announcement while speaking to reporters here as part of the party campaign for the upcoming local body polls in the state.

''I will contest in the assembly elections. Hundred per cent. I will contest from Nemom constituency,'' he said.

He was responding to reporters' queries whether he will be contesting in the assembly polls scheduled to be held next year.

On the issue of an AIIMS being established in Kerala, Chandrasekhar said that while he wants it in Thiruvananthapuram, Union Minister Suresh Gopi wants it in Thrissur, but it is the central and state governments which have to decide where it will be set up.

''But, our need is that an AIIMS should come to Kerala,'' he said.

He further claimed that the subject of setting up AIIMS in Kerala and Madurai in Tamil Nadu came up together.

The Kerala government earmarked land in Kozhikode for the institute, but in Madurai, land was acquired, he said.

''However, land is yet to be acquired in Kozhikode. The state government has not yet acquired land for it anywhere,'' Chandrasekhar claimed.

