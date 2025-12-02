Left Menu

62-year-old travel booking company operator arrested for duping couple of Rs 12 lakh

A 62-year-old man was arrested here for swindling lakhs of rupees from a couple on the pretext of booking hotels and air tickets for their travel abroad, police said on Tuesday.The accused, Sandeep Chaudhary, a resident of Sector 53 in Gurugram, was produced before a city court and sent to judicial custody, they said.

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 02-12-2025 22:50 IST | Created: 02-12-2025 22:50 IST
62-year-old travel booking company operator arrested for duping couple of Rs 12 lakh
  • Country:
  • India

A 62-year-old man was arrested here for swindling lakhs of rupees from a couple on the pretext of booking hotels and air tickets for their travel abroad, police said on Tuesday.

The accused, Sandeep Chaudhary, a resident of Sector 53 in Gurugram, was produced before a city court and sent to judicial custody, they said. According to police, on November 10, a couple filed a complaint against the operator of an air ticket and hotel booking company named The Voyage. The complaint said they had booked hotels and flight tickets through the company for their travel to Switzerland, but on landing in the foreign country, they discovered that no hotels were booked as promised. Based on the complaint, an FIR was registered at the Sector 53 police station under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Chaudhary was arrested. ''During interrogation, the accused confessed to the crime. He said took Rs 12 lakh from the couple, but did not provide full service. The accused said he committed the fraud due to his debts. He was sent to judicial custody after being produced in a city court. Further probe is underway,'' said a Gurugram Police spokesperson.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
What’s working from home doing to your mental health? We tracked 16,000 Australians to find out

What’s working from home doing to your mental health? We tracked 16,000 Aust...

 Australia
2
Begin by fixing system and clean air will follow: Kiran Bedi pitches 5 reforms for pollution fight

Begin by fixing system and clean air will follow: Kiran Bedi pitches 5 refor...

 India
3
Haaland breaks Shearer''s Premier League record for fastest to 100 goals and says ''that''s my job''

Haaland breaks Shearer''s Premier League record for fastest to 100 goals and...

 United Kingdom
4
Pune researchers find massive, grand-design spiral galaxy existing since universe's infancy

Pune researchers find massive, grand-design spiral galaxy existing since uni...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Farming’s biggest revolution yet: AI learns to forecast crop yields with near-precision

Financial inclusion key to boosting agribusiness performance and food stability

AI-driven "digital afterlives" risk deception, privacy violations and exploitation

AI reliability debate shifts as models commit irregularities, not hallucinations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025