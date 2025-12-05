Switzerland Aligns with EU: Visa Requirements May Return
The Swiss government announced plans to amend an EU regulation that could reintroduce visa requirements for third countries. This change may occur when migration exceeds certain thresholds or poses threats to public order, security, or human rights.
The Swiss government is set to align with the European Union by adopting an amendment that could see the return of visa requirements for certain third countries. This move was disclosed in a statement issued on Friday.
The amendment aims to address situations where migration from these countries exceeds specific thresholds, potentially impacting public order and security. Moreover, the government emphasized that human rights violations could also trigger the reintroduction of visa requirements.
This policy underscores Switzerland's commitment to maintaining security and human rights standards while coordinating its immigration policies with the EU. Observers are watching closely to see how these regulations will affect international relations and migration patterns.
