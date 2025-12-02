FIH Men's World Cup: India beat Switzerland 5-0 to qualify for quarterfinals

Manmeet Singh celebrated his birthday with a fine brace while Sharda Nand Tiwari converted two penalty corners as India defeated Switzerland 5-0 to continue their unbeaten run and qualify for the quarterfinals in the FIH Men's World Cup here on Tuesday.

India finished on top of Pool B with nine points from three games.

Manmeet (2nd, 11th minutes), Sharda Nand Tiwari (13th, 54th) and Arshdeep Singh (28th) found the net for India.

Switzerland started on a bright note, earning back-to-back penalty corners in the first minute but India defended stoutly.

The Indians responded quickly and took the lead in the second minute as birthday boy Manmeet scored from close range after being fed by Dilraj Singh.

Thereafter, there was no looking back for India as they dominated the proceedings and secured their first penalty corner in the fourth minute but failed to capitalise on the chance.

India doubled their lead in the 11th minute, with Manmeet brilliantly deflecting in a long ball.

Two minutes later, India extended their lead, converting their second penalty corner through Sharda Nand.

India secured their third penalty corner in the 21st minute, but Anmol Ekka's high flick was brilliantly saved by Swiss goalie Timo Graf.

Switzerland earned their second penalty corner in the 23rd minute but wasted the chance.

Arshdeep made the scoreline 4-0 with a fine reverse slap shot in the 28th minute.

India continued to mount continuous attacks on the opposition defence and secured another short corner seconds later but the Swiss goalkeeper made another great save to deny skipper Rohit.

Switzerland came out on attacking mode after the change of ends and created two great chances but on both occasions Indian custodian Prinde Deep Singh made fine saves.

Switzerland secured a penalty stroke in the dying stages of the third quarter but was denied by a brilliant Prince Deep with an extended right foot.

India secured another penalty corner in the 50th minute but Rohit once again failed to breach past Graf.

Switzerland tested the Indian backline and earned back-to-back penalty corners but the hosts defended stoutly.

The Indians created numerous chances in the last two quarters, including another short corner in the 54th minute and Sharda Nand made no mistake.

India secured back-to-back penalty corners soon but the Swiss defence denied the hosts. Unbeaten Spain storm into quarterfinals ======================== Meanwhile in the first match here, Spain thrashed Namibia 13-0 to directly qualify for the quarterfinals by topping Pool D with an all-win record from three matches.

Bruno Avila (5th, 23rd, 47th, 58th minutes) scored four goals, including a hat-trick, while Andres Medina (7th, 27th), Albert Serrahima (15th), Nicolas Mustaros (37th), Ton Moran (41st), Josep Martin (44th, 59th), Alex Bozal (54th) and Pere Amat (55th) were the other goal getters for Spain.

In the other Pool D match, Belgium thrashed Egypt 10-0 to qualify for the quarterfinal as the second-best placed side.

Maximilian Langer (18th, 25th, 59th) struck a hat-trick for Belgium, while Lucas Balthazar (4th, 23rd), Benjamin Thiery (28th), Mathias Francois (33rd), Jean Cloetens (50th), Hugo Labouchere (53rd) and Marin van Heel (56th) found the other goals for the winners.

Belgium finished second with six points from three games and qualified for knockout stages along side New Zealand, which finished second in Pool C with seven points.

Seven-time champions and title holders Germany, India, Argentina, Spain, Netherlands and France directly qualified for the quarterfinals as pool toppers. Six pool toppers will directly qualify for the quarterfinals out of 24 teams, where they will be joined by two second-best finishers. Netherlands qualify for quarterfinals from Pool E ============================== Casper van der Veen scored a hat-trick as Netherlands thrashed Austria 11-0 qualify for the quarterfinals from Pool E with an unbeaten record.

Van der Veen (48th, 53rd, 54th) scored three field goals, while Finn van Bijnen (21st, 35th), Casper Hafkamp (27th), Joppe Wolbert (31st), Thies Bakker (36th), Jens de Vuijst (39th), Pepijn van der Valk (49th) and Jan van't Land (56th) were the other goal getters for the Dutchmen.

England beat Malaysia 3-1 ================= England defeated Malaysia 3-1 to finish second in Pool E but it was not enough for them to book a quarterfinal berth.

Henry Markham (4th), Michael Royden (36th) and Alex Chihota (57th) scored for England, while Azimuddin Kamaruddin (47th) score for Malaysia. Quarterfinal schedule (December 4) ========================== 12:30 pm: Spain vs New Zealand (QF) 3pm: France vs Germany (QF) 5.30pm: Netherlands vs Argentina (QF) 8pm: India v Belgium (QF).

