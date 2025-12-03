Left Menu

PTI | Peshawar | Updated: 03-12-2025 00:50 IST | Created: 03-12-2025 00:50 IST
7 TTP terrorists killed in northwest Pak
Security forces killed seven TTP terrorists in two separate operations in Pakistan's restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, the military said on Tuesday.

The two operations were carried out on the reported presence of ''khawarij'' in the North Waziristan district, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) -- the military's media wing.

Pakistan uses the term 'Fitna al Khawarij' for terrorists belonging to the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

An intelligence-based operation (IBO) was conducted by the security forces in Mir Ali tehsil, during which six terrorists were killed.

Another terrorist was killed in an IBO in the Spinwam area of the district, the ISPR said.

The statement added that weapons and ammunition were seized from the terrorists who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against the security forces, law enforcement agencies and target killing of innocent civilians.

Sanitisation operations are being conducted to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area.

Pakistan has witnessed an uptick in terror activities, especially in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan provinces, after the TTP ended its ceasefire with the government in November 2022.

