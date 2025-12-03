Putin's talks with U.S. Witkoff and Kushner conclude, the Kremin says

Russian President Vladimir Putin's meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff and son-in-law Jared Kushner in the Kremlin has concluded, the Kremlin press service said.

The talks on a possible way to end the deadliest European conflict since World War Two stretched for nearly five hours.

State news agency RIA said that Witkoff went to the U.S. embassy in Moscow after the talks.

