Witkoff, Kushner briefed Trump after meeting with Putin on Tuesday, White House official says

U.S. envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner briefed President Donald Trump and Ukrainian officials after a "thorough, productive meeting" with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow on Tuesday, a White House official said on Wednesday.

