Witkoff, Kushner briefed Trump after meeting with Putin on Tuesday, White House official says

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 04-12-2025 00:21 IST | Created: 04-12-2025 00:21 IST
U.S. envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner briefed President Donald Trump and Ukrainian officials after a "thorough, productive meeting" with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow on Tuesday, a White House official said on Wednesday.

"The United States and Russia participated in a thorough, productive meeting. Special envoy Witkoff and Mr. Kushner briefed the president and the Ukrainians afterwards," the official said.

(Reporting By Steve Holland; Editing by Chris Reese)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

