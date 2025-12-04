Witkoff, Kushner briefed Trump after meeting with Putin on Tuesday, White House official says
U.S. envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner briefed President Donald Trump and Ukrainian officials after a "thorough, productive meeting" with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow on Tuesday, a White House official said on Wednesday.
"The United States and Russia participated in a thorough, productive meeting. Special envoy Witkoff and Mr. Kushner briefed the president and the Ukrainians afterwards," the official said.
