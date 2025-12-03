Parliament condemns threats to MPs, urges swift police action and public vigilance

Parliament has expressed deep concern over a series of intimidation incidents and threats made against Members of Parliament (MPs) as they carry out their constitutional duties. The institution warned that these acts not only endanger elected representatives but also undermine South Africa’s democratic processes.

According to a statement released on Tuesday, the most recent threats have surfaced during the work of the Ad Hoc Committee investigating allegations raised by KwaZulu-Natal’s Police Commissioner, Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi. However, Parliament noted that similar incidents have been directed at members of the Standing Committee on Public Accounts (SCOPA) and other committees during oversight activities.

Threats Reported to Police

Parliament confirmed that several MPs have already taken the appropriate steps by reporting the threats to their respective local police stations. The institution stated that it fully supports these actions and expects the South African Police Service (SAPS) to investigate the cases thoroughly and without delay.

“Parliament relies on the security services for the assessment of threats and criminal investigations,” the statement read. It added that the Secretary to Parliament will engage with the National Commissioner of Police when necessary to obtain progress updates and ensure that all threats are treated with the seriousness they deserve.

Safeguarding Democratic Processes

Parliament reiterated that the safety of MPs is central to ensuring that they can perform their oversight functions without fear or interference. Intimidation of public representatives, it warned, poses a direct threat to accountability, transparency, and effective governance.

The statement further called on the public to act as “first defenders” of democracy by supporting and protecting their elected representatives. Parliament emphasised that public involvement, vigilance, and respect for institutional processes are essential to sustaining a functioning and secure democratic society.

Broader Context: Rising Tensions Around Oversight Work

The recent incidents occur at a time of heightened political sensitivity, particularly around oversight activities involving allegations of misconduct, police operations, and provincial leadership dynamics. Committees such as SCOPA, which scrutinise government spending and performance, frequently face backlash from individuals resisting accountability.

Parliament stressed that threats, intimidation and attempts to disrupt these processes will not be tolerated, and that measures are being implemented to strengthen security protocols for members during oversight visits and committee work.

“As the institution representing the people of South Africa, Parliament remains committed to protecting its members and ensuring they can fulfil their duties without fear,” the statement concluded.